To the editor: I’m left scratching my head after reading the front-page article in the Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 3: “Mosquito counts explode after rain. Wet weather drove pests’ population spike, but a Pittsfield City Council vote allowed them free reign.”
The article describes warnings issued by Chris Horton, superintendent of the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project, that four of his traps have each caught 100 West Nile Virus-carrying Culex mosquitoes, with the closest carrier in neighboring Richmond. ”It’s closing in; it’s going to be here,” he warned. “This number of mosquitoes is a hazard.”
Was anyone listening?
Apparently, a 2018 mitigation plan to allow spraying at this tipping point was revoked by a recent City Council vote, brought about by what appears to be misinformation introduced by a city councilor who, according to The Eagle, states that “recent studies show that mosquito spraying is not supported by science, and is bad for the environment and bad for humans.”
I must have missed the part about the studies and journal articles he offered to bolster these claims. And as far as humans go, apparently the West Nile Virus and related diseases are considered less bad than spraying. But that’s not the conclusion educated health professionals have reached.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says otherwise: People who are over age 60 and those with some preexisting conditions (1 in 50) can develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis or meningitis. About 10 percent of these people will die, since there are no vaccines and no treatment.
The Board of Health made assurances to the safety of the spray products they use, being approved by the EPA as well as by the state’s pesticide program, and was not aware of any studies to the contrary.
Barring this politicized, unscientific, anti-spraying vote by the Pittsfield City Council, the Board of Health would now initiate selective spraying in parts of the city where the potential for transmission of West Nile Virus is considered a public health hazard. They are trying to save us, but are not allowed by the City Council, as “the process has been hijacked by politics,” according to Dr. Alan Kulberg, outgoing chair of the Board of Health.
Politics never belongs in public health policy and should not be part of this decision, either.
Len Light, Pittsfield