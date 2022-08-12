To the editor: As I passed by the new Starbucks coffeehouse in Lee on Route 20/Housatonic Street in Lee almost every day for the past 10-plus months, I could only hope that people in town are taking notice.
At first glance from the street, it looks like an abandoned site still since Friendly's left. The appearance of a new business in our town is very displeasing. It does not blend well at all with the other businesses in the area that have worked hard to promote an attractive site along the stretch leading to town.
I have witnessed a lot of the contractors and vendors they have used to renovate and open although did not see any local companies involved. I feel bad for other businesses in the area that have gone the distance to promote an inviting, safe appearance to attract customers. I hope the boards in town notice as well.
Is it common to have dumpsters in the front of building? A lot of discussion was had with other start-up and existing businesses in close proximity, and they have set the bar by maintaining and monitoring their properties that promote a great gateway to our town. It seems there should be a review process. I know some of the other businesses have ties to the town of Lee as sponsors to our schools and public safety and members of committees. I applaud that.
Also, please use local vendors and contractors. We deserve better.
Jim Toomey, Lee