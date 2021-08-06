To the editor: I am a 90-year-old lady who happens to enjoy your food segment of The Eagle.
I still cook and bake all the time and enjoy doing it. My baking is from scratch and any recipe that looks or sounds appealing, I try it. On Wednesday, July 28, there was a recipe for risotto and beets, and being a lover of both, I copied it and will make it very soon.
But there is one thing wrong with the recipe and it's a very important part of the recipe. It's what makes risotto really risotto. She forgot to put the saffron in it, and that happens to be very important — also a very expensive ingredient.
I buy it at Guido's and you have to get it at the checkout because they don't keep it on any shelf. It's very expensive, so I'm sure they keep it under there and distribute upon request.
Keep the wonderful recipes coming. I wish the column was bigger and had more recipes.
As a matter of fact, several years ago you had a young lady that ran it but she left when she got married, but I had submitted a dessert recipe at the time. She tried it, liked it and published it in The Eagle and she even sent me a $15 gift card.
Please keep the recipes coming.
Agnes Gaspardi, Pittsfield