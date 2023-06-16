Letter: Keep things in perspective

To the editor: Usually I enjoy reading Ruth Bass' column and find her to be an astute observer of everyday life.
However, I thought her June 13 column about having only one car key for her nearly new vehicle smacked of privilege. ("Ruth Bass: Owners of 2023 Toyotas are once again getting two key fobs. I'm still waiting for a second one for my 2022 model," Eagle.)
Is it potentially inconvenient and annoying to have only one key? Sure. Are big corporations frustrating to deal with and more concerned with their profits than with customer service? Absolutely. However, it's hard to feel empathy for Ms. Bass when so many people in Berkshire County are struggling with real hardships such as homelessness, poverty, addiction and health issues.
It's important to keep things in perspective and not only appreciate what we do have but to do our best to help others.
Amy Schirmer, Pittsfield