To the editor: Parts of Wahconah Park need renovation. Other parts could use renovation. But the increasingly pricy bandwagon Mayor Linda Tyer, the Pittsfield Suns ownership and columnists in this newspaper are boarding is far beyond either. ("A new Wahconah Park in Pittsfield? Mayor Tyer looks to establish a Wahconah Park Restoration Committee," Eagle, June 24.)
Wahconah Park should not be bulldozed, reoriented or relocated, and I hope the committee exploring the park’s future spares itself from such unreasonable conclusions.
I love Wahconah Park. Since moving here, Suns games have been one of my favorite summer pastimes. I was sad to hear the grandstand needed to close this season. Clearly, the city should fund a replacement wooden grandstand. People who know say the locker facilities and restrooms are inadequate. All right, let’s update them. New fixtures and finishes would go a heck of a long way toward the latter, and while I don’t know the clubhouse situation, one imagines it's possible to renovate them within their current footprint. I do not share the same concern some have with concessions — I've always found the offerings adequate and tasty. There’s no ballpark in America where you don’t have to wait in line for a hot dog.
This seems to be a pervasive attitude: That Pittsfield simply must have a bigger, better, state-of-the-art ballpark. Why? We aren’t getting a minor league team ever again; the minors have shrunk and our city is far too small a market. Wahconah Park’s capacity when the stands are open is more than sufficient judging by the strong but manageable attendance I’ve always witnessed. And if it does sell out? Good! Fenway Park did for years. Pittsfield needs a ballpark that is safe to occupy, and our champion high school players and Suns deserve renovated facilities. But at the end of the day, it is high school and it is summer league. This “if you build it, they will come” fantasy that somehow we need the shiniest new thing fatalistically ignores that what we have here is pretty darn good.
On the count of nostalgia for wooden benches and charmingly unique sun delays, and on the count of fiscal prudence, I urge the city to live within its means and reject a replacement for Wahconah Park in favor of sensible, limited renovations.
Evan Berkowitz, Pittsfield
The writer is The Berkshire Eagle's page one design editor. His opinions do not reflect those of The Eagle.