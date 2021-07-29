To the editor: I'm glad to see The Berkshire Eagle led Wednesday's page one with coverage of the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Unlike The New York Times, which led its page one with COVID, masks and Olympics, The Eagle demonstrated genuine understanding that there is no bigger threat to America — pandemics notwithstanding — than the threat to free, honest and peaceful elections. That so many congressional lackeys play down this threat is yet another epidemic that poses raw and obvious danger to our collective well being.
Bravo to The Eagle editors. Having abandoned a moron-infested "paradise" (Florida) to move up here six years ago, your "playing" the news according to its merit is another reminder that I have chosen my new home wisely.
Bruce H. Alexander, Hinsdale