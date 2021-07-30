To the editor: Have you ever had to go to summer school?
I did once, in the fourth grade for reading. I had to read 10 books over the summer. That was not fun for me, but I did it and it helped me read better.
Now, I'm a teacher and I teach all summer long, except now I try to make it as fun as summer school can be in these trying times. I take my class on field trips often so they learn and have some fun as well. I hook the subject to the trip so they get the experience with the learning. It works pretty well. We have gone to Balance Rock, Wahconah Falls, Cheshire Cheese Wheel, Silver Lake and the solar farm and many more.
I still have time to squeeze in two more before the new school year starts. I think we will go to Mt. Greylock and then on the Underground Railroad tour. They will be surprised, so don't tell them.
Tim Herene, Hinsdale