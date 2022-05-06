Ken Kuttner for Williamstown Planning Board
To the editor: Ken Kuttner is running for the Planning Board in Williamstown.
Ken is a candidate who is offering clear thinking and patience. The town has commissioned a highly respected firm to study and evaluate the needs and best solutions to serve the middle income and lower-income persons who work in Williamstown or would work here if they could afford housing in our town. The study commissioned will be completed this year.
Rushing to judgment will only mean unresolved issues will remain that will have to be addressed again rather than the Planning Board exercising a thoughtful and patient approach that will ultimately provide the best solution to this very necessary issue. Vote for Ken Kuttner in the May 10 election and know your voices and the needs of our community will be heard.
Rachel Tarses, Williamstown