To the editor: I am writing this letter in support of Kenny Warren representing Ward 1 on the Pittsfield City Council.
I can do this from two important perspectives. I was a former ward city councilor. I know what it is like and what is required to be a ward city councilor and it is hard work and requires focus and no distractions. I am familiar with the unique area and residents that make up Ward 1.
Last election, I joined with two other former city councilors, Christine Auge and Lisa Tully, in endorsing attorney Warren. I am also familiar with Kenny as a friend and as a colleague in the law profession. Attorney Warren is a zealous advocate for his clients, which he can also do for the residents of Ward 1 and the city of Pittsfield. I have observed Kenny for many years and there is no doubt he will listen and act on the concerns of the people of Ward 1. I have lived in the ward for more than 30 years and I am confident that Kenny Warren will make an excellent city councilor.
William B. Barry, Pittsfield