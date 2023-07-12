Letter: Keresey for West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I am voting for Kathleen Keresey for West Stockbridge Select Board. The town requires someone who had demonstrated the ability to devote the time and effort and has the vision to work on the important issues such as affordable housing, shared services with other towns, Housatonic Water Works for West Stockbridge residents and increasing the use of grants and outside support to fund projects and major efforts.
Grants are important, and Kathleen has pushed for and gotten grants for Green Communities, shared services, upgrades to infrastructure and more.
Kathleen does not have a personal agenda. She has the demeanor and experience to conduct business in the town’s best interests. She knows the town’s history and is the best candidate to help the town navigate the present and the future.
The alternative to Kathleen has demonstrated his inability to conduct business in a calm and respectful manner and without the breadth of knowledge necessary for the position. Kathleen knows the town’s history and is the best candidate to help the town navigate the present and the future.
Please vote for Kathleen Keresey for Select Board on Monday, when polls are open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Every vote counts and is important for the future of West Stockbridge
Carol Kuller, West Stockbridge