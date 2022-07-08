To the editor: Walter J. Koladza airport has tremendous value to the community as a whole as a civic organization, historic entity and business — and I am worried that we are about to lose something very important and special.
The airport serves many functions, but one very important one is that it is a place of intergenerational gathering. I am writing about a community — a community of kids, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, family and friends (and their pets). People of all ages and all walks of life. They are hard-working people who have a passion — up at 5 a.m. schlepping stuff, mowing the property, checking out planes. It’s thankless, and it’s endless. But they do it because they love it.
The airport is a community of people who don’t necessarily make the most noise or voice their opinions out loud or anything of the like — that’s who they are. But they matter.
COVID got me started. I said to myself I am not going to sit home and sulk for who knows however long. If I could do anything that I always wanted to do, what would it be? And voila.
I hope whoever is reading this will support the airport if for nothing else for the community as a whole and possibly for someone close to them who might lose the chance of doing something they always dreamed of.
Liz Shaker Inglis, Great Barrington
The writer is a student pilot.