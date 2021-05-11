To the editor: I am pleased Kristen O’Brien has joined the race for a seat on the Lee Planning Board.
I spent seven years on the Lee Planning Board. During my first year, it was difficult getting up to speed. By the time I became chairman, I had sufficient knowledge of the processes and ample contacts with knowledgeable people to help me. Kristen comes to the position having served on the Zoning Board of Appeals. I have also joined that board and have witnessed her abilities firsthand.
She will come to the position with more background and knowledge than most members have in the past. She has displayed the ability to ask the right questions and know where to seek answers. We need young leaders with experience in our town. We have an excellent candidate in Kristen. Please vote for her in the town election on May 17.
Thom Swift, Lee