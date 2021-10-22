To the editor: I am writing this to give my unqualified support to the candidacy of Charles Ivar Kronick for the position of city councillor for Ward 2.
Mr. Kronick has been running a personal campaign by visiting residents of our neighborhood (Dalton Avenue area), thus making himself directly available to his potential constituents. It has been many years since I recall a candidate knocking on doors and answering questions one on one and in person. This personal touch conveys a message that he will remain immediately available to the electorate.
His campaign position flyer provides a clear, unambiguous description of his platform. His views on important issues are that of an independent-minded person, not rigidly beholden to a one-party ideology.
I firmly believe the residents of Ward 2 in Pittsfield will be well-served by electing Mr. Kronick.
Mark White, Pittsfield