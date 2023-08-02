Letter: Kudos for Carole Owens' recent column on tyranny and rebellion

To the editor: I would like to nominate Carole Owens for a Pulitzer Prize. ("Carole Owens: For or against tyranny? The history of the right to rebel," Eagle, Aug. 1.)
Her commentary on the difference between justifiable "rebellion" and "tyranny" as it relates to the current politic process was erudite and right on point. A must-read for anyone who cares about our democracy.
Rebellion against tyranny and efforts by a tyrant to remain in power at the expense of the rights of the people to elect their leaders are diametrically opposed, even when the the people storming the Congress are cloaked in American flags.
Charles Ferris, Great Barrington