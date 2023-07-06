Letter: Kudos for Carole Owens' recent columns

To the editor: I commend The Eagle for publishing Carole Owens' recent two-part opinion piece. ("Carole Owens: How do we fight the infection of a 'malignant normality'?" Eagle, June 22; "Carole Owens: Our 'malignant normality,' part 2 — the pathology of corruption," Eagle, June 30.)
It's great to see our small regional newspaper tackle big national issues. Many thanks to Carole Owens for her insightful examination of Donald Trump's character. In part one, she outlines the vital differences between the public behavior of President Joe Biden and the man he replaced. In her second column, Ms. Owens shows us Trump's narcissistic personality disorder and how it continues to manifest itself. She presents her evidence clinically, without sarcasm or anger, and asks us to speak out and vote down this "malignant normality."
Barney Edmonds, Stockbridge