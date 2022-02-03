To the editor: I write to commend The Berkshire Eagle for publishing its editorial “Some serious questions for Berkshire DA.” (Eagle, Jan. 29.)
I have resided in Lenox since the end of August 2021, having moved here after living in Baltimore for 36 years. As a lawyer, law professor and longtime Baltimore city resident, I was astounded by District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s tweet supporting Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and Ms. Mosby’s assertion that the federal criminal charges recently lodged against her stemmed from retaliation about her handling of the 2015 Freddie Gray case, which gained a great deal of national attention.
Ms. Mosby’s argument is an insult to the federal grand jurors who reviewed all the evidence presented to them and to the United States attorneys who brought the case. As she or anyone accused of a crime in this country is entitled, Ms. Mosby will have her day in court, where the burden of proof is on the federal government to prove her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
For the Berkshire County DA to jump on Ms. Mosby’s bandwagon and to proclaim her a victim, however, defies logic and good sense. As a prosecutor herself, Ms. Harrington should have known better and should have gathered all the facts, as we instruct law students, rather than succumbing to Ms. Mosby’s attempts to undermine this country's legal system, of which both she and Ms. Mosby are a significant part.
Barbara A. Babb, Lenox