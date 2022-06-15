To the editor: I have been reading Kevin O'Hara's stories in The Berkshire Eagle for many years.
I have always found them to be interesting, fun and engaging. They often make me laugh or cry, and are always a reminder about what it is to be human. This is why I was thrilled when I learned about his two published works "A Lucky Irish Lad" and "Last of the Donkey Pilgrims." I thoroughly enjoyed both.
Now I have recently finished his third book, "Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My Thirty Years as a Psychiatric Nurse." This book was engaging, fascinating and filled with everything that I've always enjoyed in his works. It's an intelligent and compassionate look at those who are vulnerable in our society: people who are mentally ill and can't often speak for themselves. He helps the reader to know them through a lens filled with love, compassion and even humor that doesn't make fun of but examines our shared humanity.
I couldn't put it down once I started. It's a page-turner that shouldn't go unread. It hits on all the right levels. Thanks to Kevin for keeping us laughing, crying and remembering what love and caring can do for the world.
Vicki Robare, Pittsfield