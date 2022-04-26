To the editor: Bravo to The Eagle for the wonderful lesson on the development of atomic structure on page A12 of the April 25 edition.
This gives everyone a chance to understand how the understanding of the all-important atom has changed over time away from “what they learned in school.”
Science is always evolving. You made it easy for readers grasp the current thinking. As a science educator for 54 years, I know what a challenge it can be keep up with the new discoveries that disprove what we have come to see as facts.
Thank you for this science news. Please print more pieces like this.
Jane Burke, New Marlborough