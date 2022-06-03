To the editor: Users of the Sheffield transfer station continue to transition solid waste/garbage items to recycling, reuse and repurposing.
I want to thank all transfer station users for their continued efforts to reduce what goes in the trash compactor and increase what’s recycled or reused.
A few highlights:
Since the program started, nearly six tons of textiles and accessories have been recycled at the four apparel impact green bins around town. Getting into this habit is just in time as the state’s ban on textiles in the trash begins Oct. 1.
The Swap Shop has become a must-visit stop. Many of the items used to go in the trash compactor. I have many wonderful finds. Please remember the Swap Shop before throwing a useful item in the trash compactor.
Transfer station users are also ahead of the game, as we’ve been recycling mattresses for over two years. The state’s ban on mattresses in the trash begins Oct. 1. There’ll be no change in how mattresses are recycled or put in the bulky waste bin if soiled/not fit for recycling.
Expanded transfer station programs accept more electronic items, as well as of batteries and mercury-based products, including fluorescent lights, thermometers and batteries. Paper-shredding events hosted each year by Salisbury Bank fill in for the transfer station in not accepting shredded paper. Cardboard, paper and the usual recyclable items of glass, containers, cans, etc. are also up in tonnage.
The food diversion/composting program has steadily been increasing, and I hope you will take advantage of it. Food waste going into the trash compactor increases the cost of transfer station stickers. All food put into the program’s 96-gallon containers goes to make compost and helps support two local small businesses.
Thank you all, as you continue to move from sending solid waste to shrinking landfills to recycling and allowing items to be reused/repurposed. You, along with our incredible attendants Frank and James, make Sheffield’s transfer station one of the cleanest in the commonwealth. The Department of Environmental Protection says that each time they visit.
Rene Wood, Sheffield
The writer is Sheffield's recycling coordinator.