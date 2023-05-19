Letter: Kudos for Sheffield’s recycling and reuse efforts

To the editor: Kudos to Sheffield Transfer Station users as they continue to increase their volume of recycled, reused and repurposed items.
A few highlights:
• Four apparel impact bins collect textiles and accessories around town. Sheffield was recycling textiles, accessories and mattresses long before the state’s November 2022 ban on disposal of these items went into effect.
• The food composting program has been growing steadily as more users use the compost bins rather than put food scraps in the trash. Even those who compost at home are now bringing certain bear-attractive foods, like bones, fish skin, grease and cheese, to the transfer station while composting safe food scraps at home. It’s a great way to have a home compost but not attract bears, which might not end well for the bear.
• The electronics bin has expanded what it takes, including batteries of all kinds. The bulky rigid plastic bin is getting more donations, while the light shop recycles mercury based products, including fluorescent lights, thermometers and CLF bulbs.
• Cardboard, paper and the usual recyclable items of glass, containers, cans, etc., are also up in tonnage.
• Three book bins accept books too good to strip the covers off and put in the paper bin. Boxes of books have been recycled from individual homes. DVDs, CDs and tapes find new life in the Transfer Station book bins.
• And of course, the Swap Shop is everyone’s favorite spot to leave and find items that still have usefulness in someone else’s home.
The results? Less stuff going to landfills and more finding a second or third useful life. Thank you, all users, as you continue this trend. It’s not only keeping many items out of shrinking landfills but also helps lower the impact of rising prices. You, along with our incredible attendants, make Sheffield’s Transfer Station a special place and one of the cleanest in the commonwealth. The Department of Environmental Protection and other visitors say this all the time.
Rene Wood, Sheffield
The writer is the recycling coordinator for the town of Sheffield.