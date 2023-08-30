Letter: Kudos on Holmes Road bridge, concerns on East New Lenox Road bridge

To the editor: Kudos to those responsible for a terrific job rebuilding the Holmes Road bridge. ("The Holmes Road bridge in Pittsfield reopened exactly on schedule — and with one feature that wasn't in the original plans," Eagle, Aug. 25.)
Much appreciation for a job well done. However, sadly, this is not the case for the bridge on East New Lenox Road spanning Sackett Brook. It has been one year with no end in sight. "Pitiful" describes the effort to date.
If there are mitigating circumstances relating to this project, I would suggest that they be communicated rather than residents drawing their own conclusions.
Hurricane Ian in Florida took out the bridges to Sanibel Island and Pine Island, and they were passable within days of that horrific hurricane. Let's get it done.
George Diehl, Pittsfield