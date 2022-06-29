To the editor: I saw the June 21 performance of "Ain't Misbehavin'" and agree with everything Jeffrey Borak wrote in his review. ("Review: 'Ain't Misbehavin'' is a 'richly entertaining, thoroughly engaging two hours of theater,'" Eagle, June 23.)
However, he neglected to mention one important thing. How about that piano player? He didn't skip a beat. He and his band were the driving force of the whole production and deserve high praise. I suppose when you write a review, it has to stop somewhere. Yes, the singers and dancers were fabulous, but how about that band?
Donna Hitchcock, Pittsfield