To the editor: We applauded Kate Maguire, artistic director and CEO of the Berkshire Theatre Group, requiring all persons who attend any of their indoor performances to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination for admission.
In addition, she stated that wearing a mask is strongly recommended. This requirement should become the standard for any and all indoor performances by any theatre or cultural group in the Berkshires.
If this requirement deters the unvaccinated, either those who are local or those from out of town who want to partake in the Berkshire Cultural scene, so be it. The safety of those of us who are vaccinated outweighs the public health menace the unvaccinated have become to the rest of us.
Bob Rosen and Diane Saunders, Otis