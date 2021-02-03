Kudos to Berkshire vaccination personnel
To the editor: Kudos to all involved with Berkshire County vaccine administration. After an anxious time trying to register and a snow storm, it was a relief to be able to get vaccinated.
My husband and I went to BCC and we were extremely impressed how incredibly organized they were, starting from the police directing traffic to the easy and quick flow through the process of being vaccinated and leaving.
It must have taken a great deal of time to organize such a huge undertaking and do it so well.
Thank you to all who spent long hours making this so successful and easy for us seniors.
Phyllis Sandrew, Pittsfield