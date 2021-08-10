To the editor: Thank you Berkshire Health Systems President and CEO David Phelps for showing true leadership and mandating COVID vaccines for all staff throughout the BHS community.
Other community leaders around the state have been reticent due to potential blow-back from various groups, but it is absolutely the right and brave decision. And as Dr. Anthony Fauci said Aug. 8, “It is unfathomable to me how unvaccinated individuals would be allowed to take care of patients in any facility.”
Today, hospitalization is reserved for the acutely ill, so each and every patient that is cared for at any of the BHS campuses is at high risk for devastating outcomes from COVID.
Kate Basile, Richmond