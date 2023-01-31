Letter: Kudos to columnist O'Hara for spotlighting Sal Marinaro

To the editor: Kudos to you, Kevin O’Hara, for your Eagle commentary "Sal Marinaro, king of the road" (Eagle, Jan. 28.).
Yes, I agree. He is all that you describe and more. I’ve known Sal for many years now and never have I spoken with him when he wasn’t just that “diminutive jogger with a distinctive gait along the highways.” He has always been that same, sweet, friendly person who is always so cheerful and in such good spirits, no matter what the time, temperature, or weather condition. His optimism and drive is contagious, as are his friendly smiles, especially when he tells one of his many jokes.
I’d also like to add that Sal is a man of faith. So often, I have seen him stop on one of his runs, to attend Mass at The Pink Church (Sacred Heart ) on Elm Street. Many times when I’ve seen him there, I am moved to whisper a prayer or two on his behalf. Now that I know more about him, thanks to Mr. O’Hara, I intend to always pray for this special jogger, who, at age 73, always alone and so vulnerable, could certainly use some divine intervention.
Joie Bourassa, Pittsfield