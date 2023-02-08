Letter: Kudos to Eagle for highlighting food pantries' expanded mission and demand

To the editor: Thank you for the recent article highlighting the work we are doing at the South Community Food Pantry operating out of South Congregational Church on South Street in Pittsfield. ("South Congregational Church's food pantry has seen an increase of 300 families a week. Here's how you can help," Eagle, Feb. 3.)
Food insecurity is a reality in our community, and we need help to meet the rising demand. We are grateful to Matt Martinez for his recent visit to observe the pantry in operation and to draw attention to the food crisis, which we expect will only increase when food stamp benefits are decreased in March.
To find out more about our mission, or to donate online, please visit our website at southcommunityfoodpantry.org. To assist us with a monetary donation, checks can be made out to South Community Food Pantry and mailed to South Congregational Church, 110 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Questions? Looking to volunteer some time? Call us at 413-464-8042.
It really does take a village. Thank you.
Mary Wheat, Pittsfield
The writer is the volunteer site manager for the South Community Food Pantry in Pittsfield.