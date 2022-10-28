To the editor: I would like to extend sincere congratulations to Fred Rutberg for receiving the Governor’s Award in the Humanities. ("He circled in on the ‘town square’: The Eagle's Fredric Rutberg honored with 2022 Governor’s Award in the Humanities," Eagle, Oct. 24.)
There is no one more deserving than Fred, who is the president as well as publisher of our award-winning Berkshire Eagle. If it weren’t for Fred’s vision, persistence and passion for local news, Berkshire County residents would not have access to our quality local and regional newspaper. Without The Berkshire Eagle, we would have to rely on newspapers outside of the county who would not necessarily report the news in our backyards, neighborhoods, schools, towns and neighboring villages.
I know I speak for many county residents when I say that reading The Eagle is the best way to start the day. I have been a subscriber since 1970, and I am grateful that Fred and his staff have kept the tradition of providing local news so that we can all be well-informed citizens in our community.
Carol Way, Lee