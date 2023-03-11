Letter: Kudos to Jeffrey Herman's piece highlighting expression restrictions in publishing world

To the editor: Bravo to literary agent Jeffrey Herman for his piece on the "sensitivity reader" scrutiny to which his client's memoir of the Vietnam War was subjected.
It's not only Republican governors who are inhibiting freedom of expression. The disturbing things here are that 1. this is all sub rosa and pre-publication, and 2. that a "Big Five" publisher has capitulated to this nonsense. Authors are already sufficiently intimidated, and we are fortunate that at least one professional will stand up and alert us to this new level of puritanical gatekeeping.
Conrad L. Osborne, Williamstown