Letter: Kudos to local housing nonprofits for outreach efforts

To the editor: On Sunday, the Congregational Church in Stockbridge hosted representatives from Construct, Habitat for Humanity, Berkshire Housing and others for an informed discussion regarding affordable housing in the Berkshires and the current initiatives trying to solve this ongoing problem in our community.
I’m inspired by their work, knowledge and the time taken to educate community members of the need for dynamic changes to make Berkshire County a balanced, equal and affordable place to live and work.
Annie Rye, Lenox