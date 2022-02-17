To the editor: In response to Barbara Alexander’s letter to the editor ("Letter: Museum plan for North Adams could use some rethinking," Eagle, Feb. 16), I praise the writer for stimulating awareness of the proposed Extreme Model Railroad and Contemporary Architecture Museum for North Adams.
I’m sure her input will be helpful, but I recall similar doubts when Mass MoCA was first proposed many years ago. James Pihakis, senior project manager for Global Cultural Asset Management for North Adams, gave my son and me a personal two-hour tour of the proposed museum this past September. We both were blown away with the expansive detailed layout the likes of which we’ve never seen.
I personally envision nothing but promising prospects for Northern Berkshire and especially my hometown of North Adams when this project comes to fruition. Kudos to James Pihakis, Thomas Krens and their group for believing and investing in my hometown.
Felix Puccio, North Adams