To the editor: I've recently returned to the Berkshires to aid in the care of my elderly mother.
In reacquainting myself with the Berkshires, I came across the article concerning Camp Half Moon. I was delighted to read the emphasis on "meaningful educational experience of empowerment, of independence, of new connections, of skills, social skills, educational skills, emotional skills, resilience.”
As a clinic-based and a school-based occupational therapist, I have first-hand knowledge of these deficits in today's children. A new and recent phenomenon are children who are literally falling out of their seats at school due to the lack of age-level postural support mechanisms and vestibular processing (a form of sensory processing). The children who have the opportunity to attend Camp Half Moon will have multiple opportunities to further develop skills that will allow them to more successfully tackle obstacles in their short-term educational and social environments as well as building upon skills for the long term.
Mr. Nachon's support of the children in Berkshire County should be applauded by all.
Paul Filkins, Pittsfield