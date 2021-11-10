Kudos to Pittsfield Beautiful for minding the aesthetics of our city
To the editor: As a longtime resident of Pittsfield, I’ve noticed that the lovely organization Pittsfield Beautiful may not be given nearly enough attention or credit for the lovely work that they do.
I’ve noticed that a lot of Pittsfield is still vaguely run-down in certain places, and many of the main streets could use a lot more greenery so that the streets are more friendly and accessible to walkers and drivers alike, although it certainly has improved in recent years with certain developments, such as added downtown outdoor seating, etc.
Perhaps concerned residents could give consideration to donating additional funding to Pittsfield Beautiful or get more involved personally, as I find that they are an underpublicized and underappreciated organization in the city. For me personally, living in an aesthetically beautiful, even modern city — although one doesn’t want to diminish the cultural history of the area — is part of what makes me pleased to call Pittsfield my area of residence.
I’m reminded of larger cities like San Francisco and Seattle, which make downtown aesthetics part of their well-known reputation — perhaps something for Pittsfield to look forward to investing more in through indebted organizations such as Pittsfield Beautiful? Certainly something I may invest in upon additional financial income. Just food for thought.
For further information, Pittsfield Beautiful’s website can be found at pittsfieldbeautiful.org.
Jennifer Gorson, Pittsfield