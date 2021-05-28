To the editor: Congratulations to the cast, crew and staff members involved in Pittsfield High School drama department’s recent production of “Into the Woods.” ("Staging a comeback: PHS students performing 'Into the Woods' — in person," Eagle, May 21.)
What these students accomplished in these very trying times is nothing short of remarkable. They worked during a pandemic. They overcame obstacles of social distancing, singing and acting while masked, weather, an outside venue, the first live performance in more than a year and one of the most musically difficult plays in the repertoire of musical theater. And they were extremely professional in confronting and mastering these challenges.
The use of the courtyard, with its natural setting, multiple levels, strategically placed flowers and vines and the added benefit of real wind set the ambiance of the woods. The costumes provided a wonderfully whimsical fairy tale image. The sound managers were able to provide quality sound in the outdoor setting. And the actors delivered a powerful rendition of this complex, multilayered musical that challenges even the best of the professionals.
We are so impressed by the students and staff of this department. It took a lot of courage and a big leap of faith to take on this production during these most difficult times. Kudos to all for this big success. We look forward to your next production.
Sandra Woodburn-Blocker, Westford