To the editor: I read with deep appreciation the article "A sober approach to travel" in the Oct. 18 Berkshire Eagle by Tony Dobrowolski.
It covers the launch of a local business called Recovery Hospitality, which basically provides travel packages for those recovering from addiction and/or mental health issues that don't include mini-bars, beer and wine tastings or constant offers of alcoholic beverages at restaurants and such, but centers more around wellness, even having wellness coaches as concierges. What a fantastic idea.
I've seen firsthand in my personal and professional life the damage that alcohol causes. However, cultural conditioning and the (very lucrative) alcohol industry has us all thinking that drinking it is the best way to connect with people, relax, celebrate, etc. Where does that leave people who can't drink for medical reasons or simply choose not to? Well, at restaurants that leaves us with the kids drink menu usually. There is a rapidly growing market of quality nonalcoholic beverages, from craft beer, wine and spirits, to adaptogenic drinks with plant extracts to help the mind and body relax and handle the effects of stress without damaging physical or mental health. There are very few local restaurants offering something more complex and sophisticated than juice or soda. I'd love to see more options for people, especially those struggling to fit in or feeling isolated and unable to travel or socialize because it mostly centers around alcohol.
Kudos to Alexander Brown, founder of Recovery Hospitality, and to the Red Lion Inn for adding delicious "zero proof" cocktails to their beverage offerings.
Jamie Amuso, Pittsfield