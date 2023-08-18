Letter: Kudos to sponsors and organizers of Junior Allied Invitational golf tournament

To the editor: As parents of a first-time player in the Junior Allied Invitational that was hosted Aug. 9 at Greenock Country Club in Lee, we would like to thank Dr. Muthiah Sukumaran and his wife Vasnhti.
This was a wonderful event, and it would not have been possible without the sponsorship of these two generous people. We would also like to give thanks to Greenock’s board of directors, the PGA professional Ryan Butterick, the superintendent Ryan Dignard and all of the volunteers who contributed to making this event happen.
As our son is just beginning his golf journey, this tournament allowed him to piece together why learning the fundamentals of golf are so important. We do hope that this event will continue to be accessible for all children well into the future and look forward to being in attendance.
Dan and Erin Blaisdell, Lee