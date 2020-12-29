Kudos to Taconic faculty member’s meal project
To the editor: Allow us to extend major kudos and admiration to Taconic High faculty member Heather McNeice’s audacious chicken parmesan outreach project benefitting local restaurants and providing a special holiday meal to our less-fortunate neighbors.
Further, in promoting this cause, she involved her marketing students from school, giving them a real-world, hands-on educational experience, thus tripling the groups benefitted. This simple idea — yet arduous task — has positively touched a lot of people. Heather’s leadership and efforts to better our community should inspire us all.
Are there more Heathers out there?
Michael Scaramuzzi and Leslie Mickle, Pittsfield