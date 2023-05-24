Letter: Kudos to the Pittsfield Parks Commission on maintenance efforts

To the editor: I want to thank the staff in the Pittsfield Parks Commission for once again doing a great job beautifying our parks as litter continues to grow (despite multiple trash and recycle bins) during the warmer seasons.
They also have to contend with a disposal of drug needles left behind where children run and play throughout the day. As I take daily walks in the Common or fish our treasured lakes of Pittsfield, I always make sure to say thank you to the staff. The reply is always the same: "We try."
Well, great job, and be careful out there. I hope more people recognize their efforts and let them know along the way.
Herb Wyand, Pittsfield