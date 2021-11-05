To the editor: Once again, I read today in The Eagle that COVID cases had risen locally and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that even the vaccinated wear masks indoors.
Yet many local businesses do not require them even of their own employees. Some businesses have a sign that says masks aren’t required if vaccinated. Asking the unvaccinated to self report seems like an exercise in futility. Also, at the Pittsfield Senior Center, even though a sign on that door strongly recommended masking, the director, other employees and volunteers were all maskless.
What’s up, Pittsfield? You can pretend advice from last summer is still valid but the season has changed, along with too many local breakthrough cases. I know wearing a mask is uncomfortable, but the alternative can be much worse.
CD Nelsen, Dalton