To the editor: The recent spread of RSV and influenza, as well as the increased number of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., reminds us that the most infectious and ancient of the respiratory illnesses — tuberculosis — today affects millions around the world.
Even though it is preventable, treatable and curable, TB took the lives of 1.6 million people in 2021. It exploits and exacerbates poverty and disproportionally hurts the marginalized. And because TB and COVID-19 are both airborne diseases, TB resources and expertise were reallocated to address the COVID-19 pandemic, causing us to fall behind on reaching global TB goals. And despite progress in reducing global TB cases over the last decade, this reallocation of resources has caused TB cases to rise again. In 2021, there were 151 cases of tuberculosis in Massachusetts and 7,882 in the entire U.S. However, there were also up to 13 million people living in the U.S. with latent tuberculosis. This centuries-old infection warrants our attention today.
The End TB Now Act would help get us back on track. It would require the U.S. to target existing TB resources to those countries and populations needing it most. It would foster more public-private partnerships in the TB fight and increase accountability for our efforts. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that when we focus our ingenuity, resources and energy, we can solve seemingly insurmountable problems. It’s far past time to do that for the TB pandemic. We have that opportunity today in this lame duck session.
I want to thank Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Richard Neal for their support of the End TB Now Act (S.3386/H.R. 8654) and urge Sen. Elizabeth Warren to join them before the end of this year. We cannot kick the can down the road repeatedly — the time to put these mandates into law and invest in ending tuberculosis is now.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington