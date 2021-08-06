To the editor: I have the two best landlords in the world.
They are kind, keep up the property and go out of their way to all of us tenants. I do work for other landlords and find them to be hard-working, conscientious people. Almost every landlord I know are good, hard-working people; with many, it is their primary business. To make ends meet, they need to collect rent.
So why is President Joe Biden punishing landlords unconstitutionally? Why out of $47 billion dollars only 7 percent has been spent? Why are landlords punished while nonpaying renters are being rewarded? Right now, there are "Help Wanted" signs out in front of almost every business. Between stimulus checks, checks for children, extra unemployment money and other benefits, there is no excuse to make property owners suffer. Not one.
Shame on the government for ignoring the real people suffering. Odd that no government is forgiving when it comes to collecting money from us.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington