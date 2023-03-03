Letter: Lanesborough already has a substantive public safety complex proposal

To the editor: The Eagle wrote about an offer made by Blake Mensing of JMJ Holdings to offer space for a public safety complex at the defunct Berkshire Mall. ("Lanesborough is weighing a new $5.9 million police facility. The owners of the Berkshire Mall think they can offer a better deal," Eagle, Feb. 23.)
The way the article read made it sound as if Mr. Mensing had made a real proposal. The article left out that he sent a letter of interest to the Select Board as he was posting the same letter to the Lanesborough Our Hometown Facebook page. It also left out the fact he had no proposal attached to this letter and no actual facts or figures to support this letter. It has not been discussed in any formal way.
Meanwhile, a committee of townspeople have worked for the past year to collect data, create a real proposal ("Lanesborough is weighing a new $5.9 million police facility," Eagle, Feb. 23) with facts and figures and to present their findings at Select Board meetings and now in a series of public forums. The link to their work to provide what the town will actually be voting on March 9 is available on YouTube: youtu.be/dWOPIUTBR-I
There is no offer on the table from JMJ Holdings — only Mr. Mensing’s carefully timed letter on a Facebook page and a letter making empty promises.
The people of Lanesborough are smarter than Mr. Mensing thinks and will base their decision not on his empty promises but on facts and figures they have in front of them.
Leanne Yinger, Lanesborough