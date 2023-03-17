Letter: Lanesborough emergency responders deserves our thanks — and a new facility

To the editor: To say I was disappointed by the no vote regarding Lanesborough Public Safety Complex would be an understatement. ("Lanesborough Select Board consider what's next after voters reject public safety complex," Eagle, March 10.)
I suppose I was naive enough to think that our community would support a well-developed project for our first responders and, after 20 years of talking about it, finally vote to move forward with a project that could house two of the three emergency services we have in Lanesborough. I remain optimistic we will get this done even with this setback.
With that said, I want to also say how incredibly community-minded our EMS and police are. They have in fact through this mega storm been out checking on community members, shoveling people out, and making sure they have heat and power, especially those who rely on power for their medical needs. Both Lanesborough EMS and police were and still are beyond their regular duties of serving, protecting and saving lives and meeting the needs of our community even after the disappointing decision at our special town meeting.
We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they do every day. Our community is a better place because they are here.
Leanne Yinger, Lanesborough
The writer is a member of the Lanesborough Planning Board.