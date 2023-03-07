Letter: Lanesborough needs a new police station now

To the editor: Lanesborough has a shovel-ready plan for a new station. ("Lanesborough has picked a spot to build a new police station. Now residents must sign off on the plan," Eagle, Jan. 30.)
Grant monies cannot be applied for until a fixed plan is in place. With a yes vote to move forward, we can apply for funding.
Our state and federal representatives are supportive and can help us get funding. The American Rescue Plan gave the town money that needs to be allocated before the end of 2023. The town is eligible for at least $1 million and more if we apply for the money before other towns deplete the funds. A low-interest loan is also available.
Our police force is important to us. They patrol the town to ensure safety and public order. They investigate criminal activities. They respond to calls for help. They respond with EMTs for 911 calls. They investigate auto accidents.
Anyone who thinks the cost will decrease if we delay and look at more options is living in a fantasy world. Building costs are rising, and state and/or federal funding will no longer be available.
Land has been donated at an appropriate site. Recall that several other site considerations were lost because the town was too slow in choosing a site.
Please vote yes on March 9.
Selma Josell, Lanesborough