Letter: Lanesborough needs another plan for an upgraded public safety complex now

To the editor: I think it unfortunate that the $5.9 million price tag defeated the plan to build a public safety complex without looking at the big picture. ("Lanesborough Select Board consider what's next after voters reject public safety complex," Eagle, March 10.)
Yes, $5.9 million is an enormous amount for our town.
True that grant monies are not guaranteed. But we had a very good chance of getting both American Rescue Plan Act funds and grant monies. Wouldn’t it be better to build a $5.9 million facility for $3 million or $4 million using ARPA and grant funds instead of a $3 million building paid for by the town that does not address all of our future needs? Who do you think is going to pay for a police facility after their ARPA-supported rental ends at the end of 2024?
Why shouldn’t we take advantage of ARPA funds which are available only until the end of 2024 and were established specifically to aid state and local governments invest in their futures? It is unlikely that similar amounts of money will be available in the future. By having a multiple safety facility (police and EMT), more funding would have been available.
Lanesborough was not going to have to pay for the land. Will free land be available next time? Will a suitable site still be available? We have already lost some suitable sites.
As pointed out, we have an aging population. They will undoubtedly need more emergency services. Waiting for an ambulance from a nearby town rather than an almost immediate response from Lanesborough loses precious time in saving lives. I can personally attest to that.
The devoted EMTs deserve an appropriate space.
Our architect (whom we pay) has made several modifications in an effort to reduce cost. How many more plans do we want him to make?
After 20 years of looking at options, we need to work together and come up with a workable plan.
Selma Josell, Lanesborough