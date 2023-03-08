Letter: Lanesborough Police need a new station, so let's vote to give it to them

To the editor: As a member of the Lanesborough Select Board and more importantly as a taxpaying citizen, I am writing to encourage all registered voters to show up at the special town meeting at the Lanesborough Elementary School at 6 p.m. on March 9 and vote yes in favor of warrant article four regarding a new public safety complex for our police department and ambulance squad.
A dedicated committee of volunteers have been working for a year or more to come up with a plan that once approved allows the town to apply for already-identified grants and low-income loans, some of which will expire at the end of the month. Combining a new police station with a new location for the ambulance squad also opens up funding opportunities not available for just a police station. They have also worked hand-in-hand with Brian W. Humes of Jacunski Humes Architects. Brian has done need assessments and scorecards on several sites in town and has designed a facility that meets Massachusetts requirements for municipal buildings based on the specific needs of a town our size.
Approving the plan now will also allow us to reach out to the state regarding available ARPA funds that must be spent by the end of 2023. That is on top of $1 million already earmarked for the project thanks to Rep. John Barrett III with support from state Sen. Paul Mark. This will put us ahead of many other cities and towns that will soon be competing for the same pool of money.
Any suggestion that waiting for the annual town meeting will allow more time to "explore alternative funding opportunities" ignores the fact that those opportunities have already been explored and identified. It also ignores the fact that this is the right plan at the right price. Implying that more people will show up at the annual meeting is yet another red herring meant to distract from the task at hand and why it is so important now and not down the road.
This project has been in the works for several years now. Let's not delay it any longer. Let’s show our community how much we respect our police department and ambulance service. Let's give them the headquarters they need now. I look forward to seeing you all March 9 as warrant article four is overwhelmingly approved.
Michael P. Murphy, Lanesborough
The writer is a Lanesborough Select Board member.