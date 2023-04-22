Letter: Lanesborough shouldn't ditch mail voting for local elections

To the editor: I would like to express my deep disappointment and frustration with the Lanesborough Select Board for opting to not allow early voting by mail in municipal elections.
We are currently living through a time in which voting rights for many are under attack. As residents of Massachusetts we are extremely lucky and privileged to live in a state that protects that right much more than many states do through initiatives such as early voting by mail. Rejecting this voting option is a short-sighted decision that will only maintain the status quo in which a small portion of the town are able to have their voices heard.
The reasoning behind this decision was concern from Town Clerk Ruth Kynsh over her ability to process the potential increase in votes from voting by mail. While I am sympathetic to this very valid concern, the Select Board should have considered other solutions to make early voting by mail a viable option. Ms. Kynsh stated her worry that usually town elections are not well attended and if there is an option to vote by mail, "we're going to get hundreds of people that don't typically vote wanting to vote by mail because they can.”
This is precisely why early voting by mail is needed. It opens up the door for people to vote and participate in their town who otherwise wouldn’t. It is often lamented at places such as town meeting and during municipal elections that only a small portion of the town participates in local government. If we want to change this, why would the town opt out of a tool that could allow more people to be civically engaged and have a say in how the town is run?
Voting is one of the most powerful tools that we as individual citizens have to affect change. Our representatives at all levels of government have a responsibility to protect and support our ability to vote. They should not curtail it.
Molly Wilson, Lanesborough