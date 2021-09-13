To the editor: Last month, I took my class to Mount Greylock for the final field trip of the summer session.
They all had fun and said it was interesting, unusual and very cool. I asked them to write a couple of paragraphs about the favorite things they saw. I always ask them to write after a field trip because it helps the learning process and lets me know they paid attention.
Here are a few excerpts from their writings.
Dylan recalled the bulge in the tower saying, "My teacher told us they put the blocks back in the wrong place when they put it back together. You can see it clear as anything."
Colby exclaimed, "We saw this guy biking up the mountain. Amazing! That took perseverance. The tower was cool."
Edgar said, "We went to the tallest mountain in Massachusetts. It was great. We could see five states and the small town of Adams."
Ayden recalled, "I got dizzy because the spiral staircase shook the whole way up and I'm afraid of heights. After that we put a quarter in the binocular machine and looked at a horse far away."
Nick remembered, "I saw a hawk or a turkey buzzard flying and looking for lunch. Everything looked so small from here."
They all had fun and learned about this unusual memorial in the clouds. Go there for yourself and see this war memorial tower. It is truly interesting, unusual and very cool.
Tim Herene, Hinsdale