To the editor: After reading The Eagle's article about Michael Lavery attempting to unseat veteran lawmaker William "Smitty" Pignatelli, I was reminded of a public comment from Becket Select Board member Michael Lavery.
Below is the text of a post from August 2021 when Tetrahydra renewed their application for a marijuana facility on Quarry Road in Becket. Michael Lavery responded to Howard Buxbaum on Nextdoor, a public social networking service to neighborhoods.
Howard Buxbaum, Becket Woods, Aug. 3, 2021: "Planning Board Hearing on Marijuana Facility. The Becket Planning Board will be holding a meeting on August 11th at 6 PM relative to the establishment of a marjuana facility on Quarry Road."
Michael Lavery, Sherwood Greens, Aug. 3, 2021: "Oh my Lawd! Marijuana? Whatever shall we do? All the NIMBY folks will come out with the odor, crime and light pollution arguments. Like a broken record."
People who have read Lavery’s comment feel it shows a lack of respect for residents’ rights to voice their opinion. This is an unfortunate comment written by a Select Board member.
As a Becket resident, I feel this comment belittles my and others' concerns about the impact of a Tier 11 light industrial facility in our neighborhood.
Laurie Friedman, Becket