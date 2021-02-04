Law and order
To the editor: “No thinking American …” A bold term. But it isn’t deployed particularly aptly.
A recent letter-writer claims that “Democrats” are acting imprudently, and that the First Amendment is being violated.
Let us be clear: The former president wasn’t impeded from speech — far from it. Nor is freedom of speech unlimited. The concept that speech is not completely unlimited goes back to Schenck v. United States in 1919, which held that, for example, shouting fire in a crowded theater would not be protected speech. To be clear, what the former president said was reprehensible, persistent and eventually lethal.
It is lazy, and that is being charitable, to construe the former president’s speech as irresponsible. He absolutely invoked violence; he didn’t just invoke it, he courted it. He used Twitter repeatedly to call for an assembly in Washington. He did so, as a means to retain power. “No thinking American” can possibly defend the aggressive attempts to assemble a crowd and egg them on to assault the Capitol.
The problem, as I see it, is that we do not have “thinking Americans.” And, sadly, what remains is a mob seeking to justify sedition. That isn’t a sustainable condition. Just as defending a politician who rails against an election as being unjust, despite no evidence to support such a claim, is unsustainable.
Ironically enough, this isn’t a witch hunt, it is the search for elusive justice in the face of a prolific lawbreaker, who likely will walk scot-free again.
It is odd to watch a letter-writer oppose justice (law and order) because it is pursued by “the left,” when in fact what they are opposing is the totalitarianism they are accused of. Justice, of the actual law and order variety, isn’t partisan. What a hypocrite.
Brian W. Barnett, Glendale